National Pancake Day 2023: Make it 'batter' with these recipes

Pancakes are delicious offerings that can be cooked in a variety of ways

The US marks National Pancake Day every year on February 21. On this day, people celebrate the simplicity and versatility of pancakes﻿ that make these delicious offerings a part of menus around the world. From breakfast to dinner, and sweet to savory, you can relish this food in multiple ways. Let's celebrate this occasion by cooking these five yummy pancakes.

Red velvet pancake

Whisk flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, butter, and milk. Now add a small amount of red food coloring and mix until the batter features a red-brown color. Next, put some butter in a pan and pour two ladles of this mixture. Make it round and cook on both sides. Once done, layer with ice cream and maple syrup. Enjoy!

Banana pancake

Whisk together butter, milk, eggs, flour, baking powder, and some vanilla extract. Once mixed well, pour a ladle or two of this on a frying pan nicely greased with melted butter. Spread the mixture to give it a round shape and then cook nicely on both sides. Remove from pan and place some banana slices on it. Garnish with maple syrup and pecan nuts.

Peanut butter pancake

Heat butter, peanut butter, and maple syrup for two minutes. Let it cool. Now whisk together flour, baking powder, butter, milk, eggs, and vanilla extract. To this, add the peanut butter mixture. Whisk again. Add two tablespoons of this batter on a heated pan greased with melted butter and cook on both sides. Your pancakes are ready! Glaze with more peanut butter and serve.

Vegan strawberry pancake

Begin by combining wholemeal flour, baking powder, yogurt, soy milk, vanilla extract, and cinnamon﻿. Whisk into a thick batter. Now grease a frying pan with extra virgin olive oil and heat it. Pour two tablespoons of the batter, give it a round shape, and then cook on both sides. Place the pancake on a plate, layer it with some yogurt, and garnish with strawberries.

Chocolate pancakes

Whisk cocoa powder, flour, baking powder, and sugar into a large bowl. Add a pinch of salt as well. Add eggs and some chocolate chips and make it a smooth batter. Now heat some oil on a frying pan and then put a ladle of this mixture on it. Cook on both sides for two minutes. Layer it with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.