5 healthy desserts you can make in an air fryer

These air-fryer desserts are healthy and light

Air frying is one of the healthiest methods of cooking as it reduces the fat content and cuts the calories by 70% to 80%. The convection function in the air fryer also ensures your food is perfectly cooked and crispy. Apart from cooking snacks in an air fryer, you can also prepare low-calorie desserts in it. Here are five air fryer dessert recipes.

Churros

Boil milk, water, salt, and oil. Add all-purpose flour and stir well until smooth. Beat the dough for one minute. Add grated lemon zest and egg and beat again. Fill the dough in a piping bag. Pipe strips of the dough onto parchment paper and refrigerate for one hour. Spritz with cooking spray and bake for 15-20 minutes. Sprinkle sugar and cinnamon over churros.

Air-fryer brownie

Melt butter and chocolate chips in a bowl and stir well until smooth. Let it cool. Beat eggs and sugar in another bowl. Add vanilla extract and water and mix well. Combine flour, salt, and baking soda and add it to the chocolate mixture. Add more chocolate chips and mix. Pour into a greased pan and bake for 40-45 minutes in your air fryer.

Banana bread

Cream butter and sugar in a bowl for five-seven minutes until fluffy and light. Add egg and beat well. Whisk flour, salt, and baking soda in another bowl. Add this to the cream mixture. Add mashed ripe banana and chopped walnuts and mix well. Pour the mixture into a greased baking pan. Cook in the air-fryer for 25 minutes. Let it cool and serve.

Cheesecake

Mix butter, sugar, and graham cracker crumbs. Pat the mixture on a pan and refrigerate. For the filling, beat eggs and cream cheese. Add vanilla extract, salt, and sugar and beat again. Pour into the crust and cook for 25-30 minutes in an air fryer. Combine sour cream, sugar, and vanilla, spread over the cheesecake, and cook for 15 minutes. Refrigerate overnight and serve.

Peanut butter cookies

These peanut butter cookies are healthy and nutritious and perfect for after-meal munchies. These iconic American cookies are also easy to make. Mix egg, sugar, and creamy peanut butter in a bowl. Roll the mixture into small balls, and flatten them with a fork. Place the cookies in a greased air fryer and cook for three-four minutes.