Vegans can also enjoy the benefits of collagen

Collagen, a protein typically found in animal products, is essential for healthy skin, joints, and bones. Many people believe since collagen is predominantly found in animal sources, vegetarians and vegans cannot reap its benefits. However, this is a myth. NewsBytes talked to Maitri Trivedi, nutritionist at Pure Nutrition Naturals to know about practical ways vegetarians and vegans can derive the benefits of collagen.

Collagen supplements derived from plant-based sources

Plant-based collagen supplements derived from wheat, peas, and soy are readily available in the market. Although these supplements do not contain actual collagen, they are rich in amino acids, which are essential building blocks for collagen production. These supplements are also high in vitamin C, which serves as an antioxidant and protects collagen from free radical damage.

Nutrient-dense plant-based foods

Vegetarians and vegans can obtain the nutrients required for collagen synthesis by consuming nutrient-dense plant-based foods. Fruits and vegetables, particularly those rich in vitamin C, are essential for collagen synthesis. Some examples of fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C include citrus fruits, bell peppers, broccoli, and spinach. Other foods rich in amino acids required for collagen synthesis include legumes, nuts, and seeds.

Hydration levels in the body

The body's ability to produce collagen is closely linked to its hydration levels. Dehydration can reduce the production of collagen, leaving the skin dry, dull, and wrinkled. By drinking enough water and other hydrating liquids like coconut water and herbal tea, vegetarians and vegans can increase their body's collagen production. Listen to your body and drink enough water to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Reduced consumption of sugar

Excessive sugar intake can lead to a process called glycation, where sugar molecules bind to collagen fibers, resulting in damage and reduced elasticity. This process can lead to premature aging, wrinkles, and skin damage. Vegetarians and vegans can maintain healthy collagen levels by reducing their sugar intake and consuming natural sweeteners such as honey, maple syrup, or jaggery.

Stress management

Chronic stress releases more cortisol, which causes blood vessels to constrict and redirect blood to other organs instead of the skin. This weakens collagen production, which causes fine lines, wrinkles, and other signs of aging. To manage stress, practice meditation and yoga, and exercise daily. Getting enough sleep is equally important for healthy collagen production in the body.