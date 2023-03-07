Lifestyle

Yoga for muscle gain? These asanas will work wonders

These yoga poses will help you gain muscle

Gaining muscles in a healthy way is only a yoga mat away! The ancient practice of yoga combines spiritual, mental, and physical elements to help you achieve your desired lifestyle goals. And if you aim toward muscle gain and don't want to splurge on a gym membership, all you have to do is try out a few yoga asanas.

Trikonasana

Begin by standing with your feet wide apart. Turn your right foot outward while your left foot faces slightly inward. Bending your torso to the right, bring your right hand down to the floor. Extend the left arm toward the ceiling, in a straight line with the right arm. Gaze up and hold it for a minute. Repeat on the opposite side.

Virabhadrasana

Virabhadrasana stretches the muscles around the chest, back, stomach, calves, thighs, and arms. Stand with your legs wide apart, turn your body to the left, and bend your left knee making a 90-degree angle. Let the right leg stretch out as much as possible. With your hands in the air, stretch your back for 10 seconds. Repeat with the other leg.

Bakasana

Sit in a squatting position. Keeping your elbows out, place your palms on the floor in front of your feet. Press your palms and try to lift your upper body. You can push your knees or thighs toward your chest when in the air. Elongate your lower back upwards and feel the stretch around your chest, shoulders, and hips. Hold for a few seconds.

Naukasana

Lie down on the floor facing the ceiling and place your hands by your side. Relax your shoulders and keep your legs straight. Lift your hands and legs together, making a 45 degrees angle. Once your body forms a V-shape, hold the position for about 45 to 60 seconds and practice deep breathing throughout. This yoga asana strengthens your core and belly muscles.

Purvottanasana

Sit with your legs stretched out ahead of you. Now place your hands a little behind your hips with the fingers pointing toward your toes. Lift your hips as high as possible. Keep your chin attached to your chest at first and then don't tuck it anymore. Hold this position for at least five breaths, bringing your hips down as you exhale.