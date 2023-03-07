Lifestyle

Protect your car/bike from Holi color stains: Follow these tips

Protect your car/bike from Holi color stains: Follow these tips

Written by Anujj Trehaan Mar 07, 2023, 12:34 pm 3 min read

Protect your car, bike, and scooter on Holi with these tips

The beautiful colors of Holi are all set to intoxicate the air with joyful squeals, tomorrow. And like every year, vehicles are prone to fall victim to colors and water, which are no less than a nightmare for their owners. So to ensure that your white car, motorcycle, or scooter doesn't become a colorful canvas of stains, here are some tips you should follow.

Cover your car and park it in a closed space

The best solution to protect your vehicle from Holi colors is to park it in a closed space, which is away from crowds, children, and Holi parties. And after parking, don't forget to cover it from its roof to its wheels. This can create a layer of safety between your vehicle and its external environment, protecting it from potential stains and water splashes.

Grease your vehicle with wax or polish

Before you take your motor beast out to a Holi celebration, make sure you grease it well with a suitable wax or polish. Car wax and polish create a coat on your vehicle's top layer of paint that prevent stains from becoming rigid. With this, even if your car gets painted in colors, you can get rid of them easily.

Safeguard the interiors of your car

Frankly, nobody enjoys sitting or letting people sit in cars with their wet, soiled, and dirty clothes. However, there's hardly any better option than to simply give in during celebrations. Ensure the safety of your vehicle's interior by using cling wraps or plastic covers to shield the seats, steering wheel, backrests, and headrests. You can also use old bedsheets to protect the seats.

Keep your car's windows closed at all times

Whether you are driving your car or it is already parked somewhere, double-check to ensure that all its windows are shut. This can prevent Holi colors and water balloons from entering and spoiling the interiors of your vehicle. As the interiors or the upholstery of your car are good absorbents of water and its contents, this step can ensure its safety during Holi celebrations.

Refrain from using harsh chemicals or detergents

In case your car gets dirty even after taking the above-mentioned measures, avoid using harsh chemicals or detergents to get rid of the stains. Always wash with plain water and a clean cloth first to check if they can be removed. If they don't come off, it is better to take your car to a professional cleaning service.