Try these banana hair masks for a smooth mane

Written by Sneha Das Mar 17, 2023, 10:22 am 3 min read

Bananas add a nice shine, and moisture to your hair

Our lifestyle, diet, and carefree attitude toward our hair result in dry and damaged hair. Oh, did we forget to add stress and harmful environment to the list? While hair care products are the easiest fix, we forget about natural, affordable, and easily available items like bananas. Dr. Blossom Kochhar, a pioneer in aromatherapy tells us about the use of bananas in hair care.

How bananas benefit hair

Packed with essential sources of vitamins, magnesium, potassium, and silicon, bananas are great for your hair and help restore damaged mane. They moisturize your scalp, improve manageability and make your hair soft, smooth, and shiny. Banana pack for hair is considered a natural super-conditioner that adds bounce to your hair and increases endurance. Packed with antimicrobial properties, banana hair packs can also reduce dandruff.

Banana and milk hair mask

Over-treated hair can lead to hair loss due to the toxic chemicals found in dyes and styling products. To protect your hair and keep it hydrated during the summer season, use a banana and milk hair mask. This hair mask will also prevent hair breakage. Mix mashed banana and milk and apply it to your hair. Rinse off after 40 minutes with mild shampoo.

Banana, olive oil, and aloe vera hair mask

Rich in vitamins A, B, C, and E, aloe vera promotes hair growth and cleanses your scalp. Banana, on the other hand, strengthens your hair follicles, cleans them, and makes them bouncy. Grind together banana, olive oil, and aloe vera into a smooth paste. Apply it evenly all over your hair and scalp. Rinse it off after 20 minutes with lukewarm water.

Banana, curd, and lavender essential oil hair mask

If you want to tame dry and frizzy hair, this banana, curd, and lavender essential oil hair mask is perfect for your tresses. This will give you smooth and shiny hair instantly. Mix together conditioner, half-mashed banana, olive oil, lemon juice, lavender essential oil, and curd. Apply it to your hair and scalp and rinse it off with mild shampoo.

Banana and avocado hair mask

Packed with biotin, avocado makes your hair healthy, prevents it from breakage, and adds luster to it. The addition of bananas to this repairs damage and soothes your hair and scalp. Mix together mashed ripe bananas and avocados. Add olive oil to it and mix well. Apply the mask to your hair and scalp. Rinse it off after 15 minutes.