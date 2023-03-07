Lifestyle

Here's how you can avoid falling sick during vacation

Written by Sneha Das Mar 07, 2023

Falling sick during a vacation can spoil all your plans

If you are someone who travels frequently, then you might be familiar with the unpleasant symptoms of sickness that occasionally hits you during a vacation. Getting sick during a holiday can dampen your spirits. Therefore, it is crucial to take precautions so that you can enjoy your vacation without any medical emergencies. Here are five tips to avoid falling ill during a vacation.

Wash your hands frequently

Your hands and fingers can pick up harmful bacteria and these can enter your body and cause several infections if you do not wash your hands before eating. Make it a habit to wash your hands frequently while you are traveling or use a sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol, especially after touching public surfaces like benches, handrails, or elevator buttons.

Make sure the food and place are hygienic

Always choose bottled water over tap water, unless you are suggested otherwise. Diarrhea and other gastrointestinal problems are common during a trip in case you ingest contaminated food. Therefore, stick to local cuisines since they are prepared well in terms of expertise and experience. Go for smoking hot food and avoid raw foods and buffets. Ensure gloves and tongs are used to handle food.

Have familiar food instead of experimentating

Experimenting with food and jumping straight into a bowl of unfamiliar ingredients can cause an upset stomach. Food intolerances can irritate your digestive tract and cause diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, cramps, etc. during the vacation. Therefore, go for familiar and safer food options if you have a sensitive stomach. Also, eat where it is busy as these places have a higher food turnover.

Stay active during your vacation

If you want to keep unwanted infections at bay during your holiday, try to stay fit and active and go for light exercises to boost your immune system and maintain your health. You can go hiking in the mountains or try swimming in a lake. Going for a morning walk or a jungle trek are also a great ways of staying active.

Have probiotics

Made up of good bacteria, probiotics keep your body healthy and ensure that it functions effectively. It helps fight off bad bacteria and prevents the risk of stomach pain and food poisoning, thereby improving digestion and nutrient absorption. Start taking probiotics at least two weeks before your vacation and continue having them throughout the trip to optimize immune function.