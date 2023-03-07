Lifestyle

Post-partum health: Tips for skin, hair, and body care

Written by Sneha Das Mar 07, 2023, 03:36 am 2 min read

Post partum can cause changes in skin and hair texture in women

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey as you can feel the growth of life inside you feeling empowered physically, emotionally, and mentally. However, pregnancy comes with several cons during and after the nine months. You may experience sudden hair loss and change in skin texture during the postpartum period. Mrs. Medha Singh, CEO, Juvena Herbals talks about postpartum body, skin, and hair care.

Keep your scalp hydrated

A decrease in estrogen along with stress and postpartum depression causes hair fall problems after pregnancy. Therefore, try to care for your hair and always keep your scalp hydrated. Drink plenty of water and herbal teas for added hydration. When you get time off from attending to your baby, apply egg whites and olive oil to your hair. Rinse it off with volumizing shampoo.

Opt for a body massage

The postpartum period can lead to a change in skin texture in many women. It can cause acne, dark circles, pigmentation, stretch marks, and hyper-sensitive skin. A body massage and ubtan application can improve skin texture and boost circulation. Get your partner to make you an ubtan with mint and saffron and apply it daily before bathing. You can also use herbal body oils.

Take care of your skin

The most crucial steps to skincare, cleansing, and exfoliation are a must in your post-partum beauty routine. You can use a cleanser with antibacterial and antifungal properties and a mild exfoliator. Use kumkumadi oil to moisturize your skin and make it soft, supple, healthy, and glowing. This Ayurvedic oil also reduces pigmentation giving you a magical glow.

Use a face mask

Postpartum, a lot of women also go through adult acne which is due to high levels of secretion from adrenal glands and enlarged pores attracting bacteria causing acne. You can use a face mask made with green tea to take care of your skin. You can also apply a mix of saffron and milk on pigmentated areas to reveal that healthy glow.