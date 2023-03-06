Lifestyle

Holi 2023: Safe ways to celebrate with your pets

Holi is just around the corner and it's time to savor gujiyas, dance to pop music and play with gulaal. But what about your furry friends? You can't leave them alone! You also can't expose them to colors that are harmful to them. So, what's the way out? Here are some fun and safe ways to involve your pets in your celebrations.

Pets' safety and well-being should always come first: Veterinarian

"We love to involve our furry friends in festivities, but remember, their safety and well-being should always come first. During Holi, use safe colors with pets, supervise them closely, and provide them with a comfortable space to relax," recommends Dr. Shantanu Kalambi, chief veterinarian, Supertails.

Dress up your pets

Dress up your pets in colorful bandanas, hats, bowties, or scarves made of soft and comfortable material. However, avoid using synthetic fabrics that can irritate your pet's skin. Once your pet is dressed up, keep a close eye on them to ensure they are not struggling with their outfit. Remove the outfit immediately if you notice any signs of discomfort.

Use organic colors

Traditional colors contain chemicals that can be harmful to pets if ingested or inhaled. Instead, opt for organic colors made from flowers, fruits, and vegetables. Buy colors that are specifically marketed as pet-safe or organic, and free from harmful chemicals. You can then sprinkle some colors on your pets' fur or paws and have fun playing with them.

Play with water

Many pets love to play with water. You can put water in a kiddie pool and allow your pet to play in it. To make a pleasant and secure water play area for your pet, you may also use a hose or sprinkler. Make sure the water for the play area is clean and free from any contaminants.

Keep an interesting spread of food for your pets

Holi is also a time for delicious food and treats. For your furry friends' enjoyment, you can make specialized pet-friendly snacks and treats. Make sure the food is safe and free of any ingredients that are toxic to your pet. Homemade dog biscuits or catnip toys can be great ways to treat them without exposing them to any potentially harmful ingredient.

Keep a close eye on them

It's important to keep a close eye on your pet to ensure their safety and well-being. Make sure your pet doesn't ingest any toxic colors or foods and doesn't get stressed or overwhelmed by the noise and crowd. If they seem uncomfortable or anxious, provide them with a calming environment and try to distract them with toys or treats.

Take breaks to check on them

Pets may become overwhelmed by Holi festivities, especially if they are not accustomed to loud noises or big gatherings. Create a designated space for your pet where they can relax and feel safe. Take frequent breaks from the festivities to give them some attention. Ensure your pet has plenty of water to stay hydrated, especially if they are playing outside in the sun.