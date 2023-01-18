Lifestyle

Acne popping up? Drink these 5 homemade beverages to treat

Jan 18, 2023

These drinks will treat acne and give you clear and glowing skin

Acne is a common health condition where the skin pores clog up and cause tiny holes on the surface. While various skin treatments are available, there are some natural home remedies that can soothe the condition from within and give you glowing and healthy skin. Not just that, natural remedies also come with zero side effects. Here are five homemade drinks to try.

Turmeric tea

Turmeric contains a key ingredient called curcumin that is loaded with antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antiviral properties. Drinking turmeric tea every day can prevent acne scars and make your skin bright and radiant. Boil water along with tea leaves in a saucepan. Add turmeric powder and black pepper to it, and simmer for some time. Strain the tea and serve hot.

Blueberry smoothie

Rich in antioxidants, blueberries protect your body from free radical damage and prevent inflammation, aging, and acne. It also helps reduce blemishes, acne-related swelling, skin discoloration, and other chronic skin conditions. Combine some fresh blueberries, hemp seeds, flaxseeds, almond butter, chia seeds, banana pieces, and vanilla extract. Blend the mixture until smooth and creamy. Top with coconut shreds and blueberries, and serve chilled.

Green tea with lemon

A great natural drink for treating acne, green tea is rich in antioxidants and exhibits antimicrobial and detoxifying properties. The polyphenols in it reduce sebum production, which aids in the treatment of acne. Lemon juice flushes out harmful toxins from the body and makes your skin glow. Boil together water and green tea. Strain the tea, and add lemon juice and some honey. Enjoy!

Sweet potato and carrot smoothie

Rich in vitamin A, both sweet potatoes and carrots can help treat acne and inflammation. Carrots also boost collagen in your skin, prevent blemishes, and encourage cell turnover. Sweet potatoes help treat discoloration and prevent wrinkles. Blend together grated carrot, deseeded orange, cinnamon, water, and mashed sweet potato until smooth. Add in some maple syrup for sweetness, and serve chilled.

Hibiscus tea

Known as a Kapha-balancing herb, hibiscus helps regulate excess oil production in your skin and reduces acne. It also helps boost collagen production, which accelerates the healing of old acne lesions. Add some hibiscus petals to boiling water. Cover it and let it simmer for about 10 minutes. Strain, add some honey, and enjoy. You can have this tea twice daily to treat acne.