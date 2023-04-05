Lifestyle

H5N1 bird flu: Current situation, symptoms, precautions

H5N1 bird flu: Current situation, symptoms, precautions

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 05, 2023, 12:27 pm 3 min read

All you need to know about H1N5

Over the past year, the bird flu, or avian flu virus H1N5 has spread worldwide, resulting in the deaths of more than 200 million birds. This has raised concerns among governments about the virus's potential to spread to humans and non-avian species. Here is everything you need to know about this flu that can potentially affect humans too.

What is the HPAI H5N1 virus?

The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 bird flu is a contagious virus that primarily infects birds but can also spread to humans. It is highly contagious among birds and can cause significant mortality in domestic poultry. In humans, it can cause severe respiratory illness and in rare cases even death. The virus can spread through infected birds or contaminated environments.

Can it transmit to non-avian species?

Bird flu can spread rapidly among birds. However, in a rare case from Canada, a dog in Oshawa, Ontario died on April 3 from avian flu after being infected with the H5N1 virus, by chewing on a wild goose, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). According to the agency, the number of documented H5N1 cases in non-avian species is low.

Can humans contract bird flu?

In February, an 11-year-old girl from Cambodia died from the H5N1 virus. Last week Chile reported its first case of bird flu in humans. This sent shockwaves among World Health Organization (WHO) officials, prompting them to express concern over the occurrence of bird flu cases in humans after her death. Though infrequent, humans can contract bird flu from direct contact with infected birds.

How does bird flu spread to humans?

The bird flu virus can be shed by infected birds through their feces, mucous, and saliva. In humans, the infection can occur when the virus enters the eyes, mouth, or nose, either by inhaling airborne droplets or dust or by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching the face. Human infections most commonly result from unprotected contact with infected birds or contaminated surfaces.

Symptoms of H1N5 bird flu infection in humans

Symptoms of bird flu virus infections in humans vary from no symptoms or mild illness to severe pneumonia. Common symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, fatigue, and difficulty in breathing. Some less common symptoms may include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or seizures. Mild symptoms include redness of the eyes or mild flu-like upper respiratory symptoms.

What preventive measures can bird owners take?

Unless you come in close contact with birds, you need not worry. However, bird owners need to take certain measures to reduce the risk of transmission. Avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes after contact with birds or surfaces that may be contaminated. Change your clothes before handling healthy domestic poultry or interacting with birds, including both pet and wild.