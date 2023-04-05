Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Rashmika Mandanna! Here's how the diva stays fit

Happy birthday, Rashmika Mandanna! Here's how the diva stays fit

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 05, 2023, 10:56 am 3 min read

Here's wishing Rashmika Mandanna a very happy birthday

The Pushpa girl turns 27! Right from her impeccable onscreen presence to her arresting beauty, Rashmika Mandanna is a name not just famous down South (anymore) but across the country. Her fitness is something she's insanely admired for as it's a source of inspiration for many. As she turns a year older today, let's find out what keeps her as fit as a fiddle.

Mandanna is highly disciplined and dedicated to her fitness

Mandanna is ambitious and loves pushing herself beyond her limits. The actor follows a strict workout regimen four days a week and indulges in a disciplined diet, the snippets of which she keeps sharing on her Instagram time and again. Prioritizing fitness over staying slim, the Mission Majnu damsel aces different workout formats like a pro.

The actor loves to work on her core strength

One of the most important fitness goals in Mandanna's life is to strengthen and stabilize her core. And she does that to enhance her endurance levels, improve her posture, and prevent injuries during a workout session. The Bheeshma star performs a variety of exercises with former football player Karan Sawhney, who is now her fitness trainer. On certain days, she also does cardio activities.

Acing her workout like a pro

Instagram post A post shared by rashmika_mandanna on April 5, 2023 at 10:40 am IST

Kickboxing, swimming, yoga, dancing, skipping: There's so much Mandanna does

The Geetha Govindam beauty loves to mix and match different exercises to make her sweat sesh more enjoyable. As per reports, on days when she doesn't hit the gym, she indulges in a combination of kickboxing, spinning, swimming, dancing, skipping, yoga, and brisk walking. Even when she is training with weights and machines, the actor loves to pair these cardio activities with them.

Happiest in the pool!

Instagram post A post shared by rashmika_mandanna on April 5, 2023 at 10:37 am IST

The South star's fitness regimen cracked! Take notes

Mandanna believes in the importance of warm-up before exercising as she loves to begin with three-minute-long stretches. Post that, she activates her body with hip thrusts, YTW raises on a flat bench, medicine ball slam, and half kneeling band row. Once done, she performs landmine deadlifts, push-ups with weight plates, bench push-ups, isometric push-ups, snatch, upright row, bent over row, and chin exercises.

Balancing her way to fitness! Fitness goals much?

Instagram post A post shared by rashmika_mandanna on April 5, 2023 at 10:35 am IST

The 'Goodbye' actor starts her day with apple cider vinegar

Formerly starting her day with a glass of warm water, Mandanna now drinks apple cider vinegar every morning. Since she hails from South India, she is extremely fond of local cuisine and loves home-cooked and healthy foods. Keeping herself hydrated through the day with lots of water, the Goodbye actor avoids rice and prefers raw veggies or soup for dinner.