Lifestyle

A step-by-step guide to decorating your home temple

A step-by-step guide to decorating your home temple

Written by Sneha Das Apr 05, 2023, 10:43 am 3 min read

Your home temple is one of the most sacred spaces in your house

If you have a temple at home, you must want to decorate it with the right mix of traditional and modern elements to invite a divine and peaceful aura into your house. If you want to try something different, opt for modern temple decor patterns to match your contemporary interiors. Here's how to amp up your home decor with a tranquil pooja room.

Add vibrant color to your pooja room

Paint your pooja room in a vibrant color that makes a statement yet offers a sense of serenity. You can paint your home temple room in light shades of yellow or orange which will make the space look more open and peaceful. Choose a distinctive design for your pooja room door with traditional wooden carvings, bells, and filigreed work.

Use good lighting and decorate the floor

Decorate your temple area with pretty string lights or small battery-operated tea lights to brighten up the space. You can also use a strip of LED lights to illuminate the area. If space allows, consider installing a chandelier to create nice overall ambient lighting. Decorate the floor with a permanent rangoli design, and place a rug in the center to adorn the floor.

Add fresh flowers and plants to your home temple

Add some life to your home temple by decorating it with fresh flowers and plants. If you are too busy to get fresh flowers daily, consider getting garlands of artificial flowers and leaves. Place potted plants on either side of the temple to elevate the look. Use white marble on the temple walls or use marble stick-on and illuminate the wall with soothing backlights.

Add soft furnishings for a peaceful ambiance

Your home temple room is supposed to have low seating. Use fabrics in different sheens and textures to liven up the space. Throw in some floor cushions upholstered in silk or brocade to make the room stand out. Add matching curtains in soothing colors to complement the space. Add a side cabinet with multiple drawers to store prayer essentials.

Accessorize the temple room

Choose antique accessories to add some traditional and rustic elements to your temple space. Add antique-looking framed pictures of gods around the space to beautify the area. Bring in traditional brass lamp stands, terracotta idols, silver plates, self-painted diyas, and bells along with brass hanging lamps. You can also use small twinkling lights inside mason jars to accentuate the area if you lack space.