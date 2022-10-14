Lifestyle

5 Diwali gifting ideas to spoil your family with

Written by Sneha Das Oct 14, 2022, 07:10 am 2 min read

These Diwali gifting ideas will make your family feel special and loved

Diwali, one of the most important festivals of the year is just days away and it's time to deck up your homes with twinkling lights and ditch your diets to gorge on delicacies. However, another aspect of the festival is to exchange gifts with your loved ones. If you are still indecisive about gifts, check out these five Diwali gift ideas for your family.

Spiritual items Spiritual or religious items

One of the best gifts for your family, religious and spiritual items will offer comfort and strength to them in their everyday life. You can gift statues or paintings of deities like Lord Rama, Ganesha, Vishnu, Laxmi, Krishna, Durga, or Buddha to your families as per their relevance to the occasion. You can also gift puja sets consisting of puja bells, brass diyas, and deep thalis.

Natural fragrance Aroma diffusers

The festival of lights is all about cleaning your house, decorating it with multi-colored rangoli and lights, and welcoming guests to a nice-smelling home. What's better than gifting your family members an essential oil or aromatherapy diffuser? They disperse essential oils into the air and fill the area with a natural and pleasing fragrance. You can choose fragrances like lavender, lemon, Oudh, or peppermint.

Eco-friendly Potted plants

One of the most classic and eco-friendly gift options is potted plants with decorative containers. They can light up the face of your loved ones on this special occasion. Gifting plants represent a sign of respect and it makes the receiver feel valued for their nurturing nature. You can gift them indoor plants like snake plants, orchids, money plants, aloe vera, etc.

Artwork Artworks

Artworks are great gifting options for a family as as artwork can be quite personal and reflect the taste and preferences of your family members. Art pieces are memorable gifts as they are going to last a lifetime. You can gift them unique or antique paintings, portraits, or sculptures, or prepare an exceptional work yourself if you have artistic abilities.

Made with love Homemade sweets and chocolates

Diwali is incomplete without sweets and chocolates. However, store-bought sweets and chocolates are pretty common gifting options. What if you prepare these sweet treats yourself at home? This personal touch will make your family members feel special. Get them a gift box of some organic tea, homemade chocolates, sweets, and cookies with low-fat, healthy, and sugar-free options catering to individual needs.