Lifestyle

Here's how you can make a rock garden at home

Here's how you can make a rock garden at home

Written by Lahari Basu Oct 03, 2022, 02:00 pm 3 min read

Ever thought about creating a rock garden at home? Here's all you need to know about the beautiful concept garden.

Rock gardens are gardens laid out among rocky areas or adorned with rocks and created for a few particular types of plants. The stones are meant to be visible and appreciated just the way one would appreciate the plants. These low-maintenance gardens add depth to a boring landscape. Here's how you can create your own rock garden, and spruce up your home decor.

Location Positioning of the visually striking garden

Rock gardens can be very attractive, but they aren't easy to achieve. These man-made gardens must be located in an open and sunny area; they should be away from the shade of nearby trees and hedges. You may also create a rock garden on your terrace. However, if you have a miniature rock garden in mind, ensure the area is partially shaded.

Rock selection Features to consider before preparing the garden

Before preparing the garden, decide which plants you want and adjust the location based on its requirement for sunlight. Keep in mind that most plants that grow well in rock gardens need well-drained soil. Use porous and soft rocks to create the top aesthetic layer around plants. Decorate with and set up rocks found in your local area, to make the garden seem natural.

Layering the soil Preparing the rock garden

Dig three feet of soil on your lawn, and make an eight-inch layer with bricks or concrete chunks. On one side create a mound-hill with the soil. Layer three inches of sand on top. Mix equal parts of topsoil, gravel, and compost to create the top layer. Plant your greens and lay out stones in a designed arrangement that is pleasing to the eye.

Flowering plants Some flowering plants that grow well in rock gardens

Succulents and cacti thrive in dry and sunny areas, hence are great options for rock gardens. However, if you are not a fan, here are some more options: Pasque flower: This low-growing plant blooms early in the spring. Lavender: The aromatic foliage and pretty lilac blooms thrive in slightly infertile soil. Columbine: This drought-tolerant perennial wildflower has a unique shape, and attracts hummingbirds.

Before you begin... Points to remember

Rock gardens are created for aesthetic purposes, hence you must invest some time in maintaining the garden. Do not plant your greens densely; spread them out and let there be enough space between two plants. Water the garden by sprinkling water on the rocks. Re-plant the plants every five years. Try mulching with woodchips or pebbles to prevent the growth of weeds.