Durga Ashtami 2022: Significance, celebrations, and more

Here's why Durga Ashtami is the most important day during Durga Puja.

October 3, this year, marks Durga Ashtami, the third day of Durga Puja and the eighth day of Navratri. Today, devotees worship Maa Mahagauri, one of the nine versions of Goddess Durga. People celebrate this occasion by observing fasts, wearing new clothes, preparing delicious offerings for kanjak, and visiting pandals to seek the Goddess' blessings. Here's everything you should know about Durga Ashtami.

Significance Durga Ashtami celebrates the victory of Goddess Shakti

Durga Ashtami, also called Ashtami, is celebrated to commemorate the victory of Goddess Shakti over the demons named Mahishasura, Chanda, Munda, Shumbha, Nishumbha, and Raktabeeja. Today, devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri, who represents purity and is known for bestowing wealth and luxury upon her worshippers. It is believed that one can get rid of all their problems and sins by worshipping the Goddess today.

Celebrations Devotees observe fast, cook offerings, and worship Maa's weapons

Today, devotees worship Goddess Durga and her weapons, which is why the celebration is also called Astra Puja. The day begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. Nine pots are installed and nine Shaktis of Maa Durga are invoked in them. People also observe fast during this day and later perform Kanya Puja a.k.a Kanjak. Offerings like black chickpeas, puri, and halwa are prepared.

Rituals Sandhi Puja is the most important part of Durga Ashtami

Sandhi Puja is considered the culmination point of this festival. In this ritual, devotees sometimes sacrifice animals. However, those who abstain from animal sacrifice, perform a symbolic bali with fruits and vegetables like bananas, cucumber, or pumpkin. Devotees light 108 earthen lamps during Sandhi kaal. It is performed during the last 24 minutes of Ashtami and the first 24 minutes of Navami.

Importance Why is Ashtami considered the most important day of Navratri?

As Maa Durga prepared for the nine-day war against Mahishasura, all the Gods blessed her with weapons. It was on this day when the war gained full momentum and force. Maa Kali, one of the forms of Maa Durga, emerged and so did all the eight other incarnations. They indulged in a fierce battle and slayed demons Chanda, Shumbha, Nishumbha, Munda, and Raktabeeja.