National Caramel Day: Celebrate in flavor with these recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Apr 05, 2023, 07:30 am 2 min read

Soak in caramel as you cook these delicious foods

The US celebrates National Caramel Day every year on April 5 and we can't think of a sweeter mid-week this month. Having been there around for over a hundred years as a go-to flavoring ingredient and dressing, today it's hard to imagine desserts without a punch of caramel. Let's celebrate the day with these caramel-based dishes. Those on a weight loss mission excuse us!

Caramel bread popcorns

Grab some slices of bread and remove their edges. Cut these slices into small cubes. Now in a pan, add some ghee and toast them until crispy. Separately, prepare the caramel by cooking sugar and water over a low flame for five minutes. Once thickened, add milk and butter to it, followed by the bread cubes. Mix, transfer to a bowl, and cool.

Salted caramel pie

Mix crushed biscuits, butter, and sugar, and refrigerate. Now make salted caramel by boiling water and sugar until the latter gets dissolved. Add some butter, cream cheese, brown sugar, and salt. Mix it well until it becomes thickens. Then pour this mixture on the biscuit mixture and refrigerate it overnight. Your pie is set to be savored the following day.

Caramel chip cookies

Preheat your oven to 190 degrees Celsius. In a bowl, beat sugar, butter, eggs, and vanilla extract until creamy. In another bowl, mix flour, salt, and baking soda. Combine the two bowls and make a dough. Add choco chips and caramel chips, and stir well to combine. Make balls of the dough, give it a cookie shape, and bake for 10-12 minutes.

Caramel custard

Preheat your oven to 175 degrees Celsius. In a saucepan, boil water and sugar until you attain a golden-brown syrup. Now whisk some milk, sugar, eggs, and caramel syrup together and then pour it into a baking dish. Bake for 45 minutes, post which you have to cool it for 10 minutes. Once done, refrigerate, garnish with more caramel syrup, and savor.

Caramel cake

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Beat butter, caster sugar, brown sugar, vanilla extract, and eggs until fluffy and creamy. Separately, mix flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Combining the two mixtures form a dough, and bake for 25 minutes. Make icing by mixing butter, icing sugar, and caramel, and then layering it all over the baked cake. Sprinkle your favorite nuts.