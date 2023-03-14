Lifestyle

Bored of regular chapatis? Try these unique roti recipes

These roti recipes are unique and flavorful

A staple food in a traditional Indian meal, rotis can be served with various dishes, be it piping hot dal or crispy aromatic veggies. Usually made of wheat flour, you can also give rotis a rich makeover by adding some simple tweaks to the recipe. If you are bored of regular chapatis, try these unique roti recipes to amp up your meal experience.

Tandoori garlic roti

Combine together wheat flour (atta), oil, and salt. Add some water and knead the dough well. Keep the dough aside for 30 minutes. Saute chilies, chopped garlic, and ginger in a butter-greased pan. Take one part of the dough and roll it out. Spread the butter mix on the roti, close and roll again. Bake it in a hot pan and serve with curry.

Khameeri roti

Combine together dry yeast, flour, water, and sugar in a bowl to get a liquid mixture. Leave aside for 20 minutes. Mix flour and the yeast mix in another bowl. Add milk and oil and knead the dough. Keep aside for two hours. Roll the dough, add melon, kalonji, sesame seeds, and coriander leaves, and roll again. Toast the rotis in a pan.

Lauki roti

Made with a nutritious combination of vegetables and atta, this roti will keep your body cool and hydrated. This is also perfect to have on a weight loss diet. Add pureed lauki or bottle gourd and atta to a bowl and knead the dough well using your hands. Roll the rotis using a roller and cook well on a tawa. Serve hot.

Bajra methi missi roti

Combine together bajra flour, wheat flour, finely-chopped garlic cloves, fenugreek leaves, low-fat yogurt, low-fat paneer, chopped coriander leaves, turmeric powder, salt, and red chili powder. Add water and knead the mixture into a firm dough. Divide the dough and roll out thin rotis from it. Roast the rotis on a tawa on both sides. Serve hot with green chutney.

Beetroot sesame roti

Combine together peeled and grated beetroot, whole wheat flour, sesame seeds, chili powder, turmeric powder, asafoetida, salt, and coriander powder. Add little water and knead into a soft dough. Divide the dough and roll out each portion into round rotis. Cook each roti in an oil-greased non-stick pan until golden brown. Serve these healthy rotis with some sabzi and chutney.