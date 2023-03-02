Lifestyle

World Teen Mental Wellness Day: History, significance, symptoms, and more

World Teen Mental Wellness Day makes people aware about mental health issues

Observed on March 2 every year, World Teen Mental Wellness Day aims to raise awareness about the mental health issues faced by teenagers. The day is all about normalizing conversations about teenage mental health﻿ issues and breaking stigmas around the problem. According to the American Psychological Association, the worst mental health of any generation is experienced by Gen Z.

History of the day

World Teen Mental Wellness Day was first started by the clothing chain Hollister in 2020 as part of their Hollister Confidence Project. The project is a 365-day-a-year people-powered initiative that aims to help teens throughout the world feel confident and efficient. The Hollister Confidence Fund offers grants to non-profit groups that work for teen mental health, and for safety and inclusion for LGBTQ+ youth.

Significance of the day

Despite living a "modern life," there is a lot that we need to work on including mental health issues that often go unrecognized due to a lack of awareness about the topic. This day educates people about mental health struggles and how it affects teenagers. It aims to end the stigma which will help to prevent depression and suicide among vulnerable teens.

Mental health symptoms that teens and parents must not ignore

Some common symptoms of mental health issues in teens include feeling sad, restless, or down and experiencing fatigue easily. Struggling with concentration, extreme feelings of guilt, excessive fears or worries, and extreme mood changes of highs and lows are also common symptoms. It can also cause withdrawal from friends and activities, suicidal thinking, and excessive anger, hostility, or violence.

What are a few coping skills?

If you know any teen who is suffering from depression or mental health issues, they can try some coping skills that can help express their feelings in a constructive way. It helps develop skills to resolve conflict and adopt a positive outlook on life. They can try meditation, deep breathing, or any physical activity. Being among friends and spending time outdoors can also help.