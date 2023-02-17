Lifestyle

Shark Tank: AI-based solution to treat lazy eye wins hearts

Shark Tank: AI-based solution to treat lazy eye wins hearts

Written by Anujj Trehaan Edited by Lahari Basu Feb 17, 2023, 01:41 pm 3 min read

Also called lazy eye, this condition demands treatment at the earliest

'Eye' didn't see that coming! Amblyopia, or lazy eye, is a health condition in which the vision in one eye is reduced owing to abnormal visual development during the early stages of childhood. An early diagnosis can prevent long-term complications of this ailment that rarely affects both eyes. An Indian AI-based vision therapy software won hearts appearing on Shark Tank with a treatment solution.

Let's understand what amblyopia exactly is

A lazy eye or amblyopia is a serious condition. When a child experiences reduced vision in one eye during infancy or childhood, if it is untreated, it can worsen as they grow up. As one eye has clearer vision than the other, the brain starts to ignore the latter and places the entire burden on the former, thus causing the weaker eye to deteriorate.

Muscle imbalance and differences in vision are the leading causes

Amblyopia can occur when there is a difference in vision or focus in both eyes. Additionally, anything that affects the child's vision or tends to cause their eyes to cross or turn out can lead to this severe health condition. Muscle imbalance is also the most common cause of lazy eye which involves a defect in the optical muscles that position one's eyes.

Squinting, head tilting, and poor perception are some major signs

The symptoms of amblyopia include an eye that wanders inward or outward without any deliberate effort. Eyes that do not function together or equally are also a major sign of this health condition. Besides these common symptoms, children may also experience poor depth perception, squinting or shutting an eye, or head tilting. Receiving abnormal results from a vision test is also a sign.

Here are some factors associated with increased risk of amblyopia

There are a couple of factors that can increase the chances of suffering from this eye-related problem for your child. The biggest ones among them are premature birth and small size at birth, both of which can increase the risk of the lazy eye with time. If you have a family history of amblyopia, your newborns could be at a higher risk.

Its treatment is more effective if started early

Amblyopia is a condition that gets worse with time. If left untreated, it can also cause permanent vision impairment. The doctor may ask your kid to wear a patch on the normal eye for a few hours daily to prevent the brain from ignoring the affected one. Eyeglasses and eyedrops can also help balance the vision of both eyes. Surgery is also an option.

CureSee: World's first AI-based vision therapy software to treat amblyopia

CureSee Vision Therapy is the world's first software to use advanced AI technology to treat amblyopia. Using AI algorithms it provides personalized therapy to patients. Adapting to the patient's progress it can provide exercises and games tailored to their specific needs. Yesterday, CureSee appeared on Shark Tank India with its ground-breaking technology and impressed the sharks to land an amazing deal.