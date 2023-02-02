Lifestyle

Suffering from a runny nose? Try these natural home remedies

Suffering from a runny nose? Try these natural home remedies

Written by Sneha Das Feb 02, 2023, 01:00 pm 2 min read

These home remedies will give instant relief from runny nose

With fluctuating temperatures and humidity changes, colds and coughs are common health concerns among people. Common cold symptoms or even sinusitis can trigger the membranes inside your nose to swell and lead to a runny nose. A runny nose can cause nasal congestion which can make it difficult for you to breathe. Here are some natural and home remedies to cure a runny nose.

Drink hot liquids

Drinking hot liquids while suffering from a runny nose can help soothe your nose and throat membranes and open and decongest the airways. It will also hydrate your body and keep viral infections at bay. You can have ginger tea, passion fruit and onion tea, garlic tea, or cinnamon tea to soothe the symptoms. You can also drink turmeric milk packed with anti-bacterial properties.

Take a herbal steam

Facial steam can help relieve your runny nose symptoms by loosening the mucus and helping it drain out easily. It also gives you a nice face glow. You can go for herbal steam using a herb called Mayani which is known for its expectorant properties. Boil Mayani leaves and inhale the steam to get instant relief. You can also use eucalyptus oil.

Warm compress

A warm compress can give you relief from upper respiratory symptoms like runny nose and nasal congestion by boosting blood circulation in your sinus area. Soak a cotton cloth in hot water and place it across your forehead and nose for 15-20 minutes. You can use this several times daily to add moisture to the air you breathe and get relief.

Use neti pots

Neti pot is an effective remedy to treat sinus issues like runny nose problems and discomfort. They are devices that resemble small teapot-like containers with a spout that are used to flush out the nose and sinuses. Add warm saline or saltwater solution to the pot and then pour the solution through one nostril. Release the water from the opposite nostril.

Maintain a proper sleep routine

Your runny nose can get worse at night as when you lie down, gravity causes the mucus to pool in the head instead of getting drained. You can put an extra pillow under your head and keep a cool-mist vaporizer at the side of your bed to allow easy breathing, with the mucus thinning out. You can also wear a nasal breathing strip.