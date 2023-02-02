Lifestyle

Try these breathing exercises the next time you feel anxious

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 02, 2023, 11:35 am 2 min read

Controlled breathing can instantly help you feel relaxed

Breathing is the most involuntary act our body performs throughout our lives from birth to death. It is a basic involuntary action that keeps us alive. Proper and controlled breathing practice gives you a sense of control over your body and eventually over your current situation. If you are experiencing anxiety, try using some of these breathing techniques to alleviate your symptoms.

Lengthen your exhale

Exhale all the air out of your lungs. Then let your lungs do their job of inhaling air back. Next, try to spend a little longer exhaling than you do inhaling. For instance, if you are inhaling for 3 seconds, try exhaling for 6 seconds. Do this three to five repeatedly times whenever you experience anxiety.

Resonant breathing

Lie down flat on the floor and shut your eyes. Inhale through your nostrils, keeping your mouth closed, for five seconds. Make sure you don't fully fill your lungs. Next, exhale till the count of six seconds. While you exhale, allow your breath to exit your body slowly and gently. Continue with the exercise till you feel relaxed and calm.

Lion's breath

Inhale long with your nose and hold your breath. Open your mouth wide and stick your tongue out downwards. Then exhale powerfully at one go. While exhaling, make the "ha" sound. The sound should come from your diaphragm. Next, take a few normal breaths. Repeat this yoga asana at least ten times. It is performed best in a sitting positing, assuming the lion's posture.

Pursed-lip breathing

Relax your neck and shoulder muscles and sit comfortably. Breathe in slowly through your nostrils, keeping your mouth closed. Purse your lips as if you are blowing on a hot drink. Then breathe out even slower through your pursed lips. Repeat this breathing exercise four to five times. It will help you release the tension in your body and mind.

Equal breathing

Close your eyes and focus on your breath. Pay attention to the details as you breathe normally for several breaths. Then, slowly count to four as you breathe in through your nostrils. Now, exhale for the same four seconds. Inhaling and exhaling for equal amounts of time is what equal breathing is. Ensure that your inhaling and exhaling timings are the same.