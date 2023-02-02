Lifestyle

Want to try the monochromatic makeup look? Follow these tips

Monochromatic makeup is all about creating a balanced and effortless look

One of the most preferred looks among celebrities in runway shows and red carpets, the monochromatic makeup look involves applying the same color or blending similar tones on your skin so that your eyes, cheeks, and lips match. It takes your makeup in one direction and looks balanced, and effortless. It's also super-easy to achieve on your own. Here's how to create this look.

First, prep your face

Start with washing your face with a gentle cleanser and pat dry your skin. Next, apply a hydrating moisturizer followed by a pore-minimizing primer to create a smooth base and help your makeup last longer. Apply a lightweight foundation in rolling and dabbing motions for seamless coverage. After this, apply your concealer to hide any imperfections and dark circles.

Apply your eyeshadow

Monochromatic makeup looks usually involve covering your eyelids with a single hue. The look generally features a simple eyeshadow look using soft colors. Apply a rose pink eyeshadow on your eyelids using a fluffy brush and blend well. Remember to sweep the color along your lower lash line to create a balanced look. You can also go for berry-hued eyeshadow for a color pop.

Apply your mascara and blush

An eye makeup look is absolutely incomplete without mascara, right? However, instead of going for dark jet-black mascaras, apply a lighter waterproof mascara in dark brown or brown on your lashes to avoid overpowering your monochromatic look. Next, apply a soft pink blush on the apples of your cheeks, the tip of your nose, and along your temples to create a natural look.

Complete your look with a matching lip color

Make sure to apply a lipstick shade that is the same color as your eyes and cheeks to complete the monochromatic look. Since we used soft hues of pink on the eyes and cheeks, go for a nudish pink or rosy pink creamy lipstick to rock the look. Blend the lipstick with your finger to get a natural and less dramatic finish.