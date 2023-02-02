Lifestyle

Going through a heartbreak? Here's how to cope with it

Going through a heartbreak? Here's how to cope with it

Written by Sneha Das Feb 02, 2023, 11:03 am 3 min read

A heartbreak can be tough to deal with sometimes

Every human being goes through heartbreak and the experience is associated with distress and intense emotional pain. When relationships end, reminiscing about the happy moments spent together can make it more difficult to cope with the heartbreak. According to studies, your brain processes heartbreak similar to physical pain. So, healing is definitely possible. Here's how you can cope with heartbreak and heal faster.

Take some time to grieve

Everyone has different ways of grieving and the time period differs from person to person. If your relationship has ended, try to take some time out for yourself instead of rushing to find someone new right away. Feel the anger, silence, loneliness, or guilt and work through the complicated emotions to heal gradually. You will eventually heal with time, gentleness, and deeper self-understanding.

Try something that makes you feel happy

Set some me-time for yourself and do what makes you feel happy and positive. You can meet up with an old friend, get enrolled in a dance class, start journaling, practice yoga, or take up a long-lost hobby to reconnect with yourself and prevent feelings of loneliness and anxiety. You can also take regular walks in the neighborhood to improve your mental health.

Listen to podcasts or read self-help books

If you start hearing or reading about similar experiences of other people and how they came out stronger through the situation, you feel inspired and less lonely. The support offered through these self-help podcasts and books will help you heal faster and process your emotions in a better way. You can read feel-good books like When Things Fall Apart by Pema Chödrön.

Avoid stalking your ex on social media

It is definitely a wise decision to cut back your ex from all those mediums which might keep on reminding you of them. Put away any gifts or pictures for the time being and remove your ex from your social media feed to move on easily. To avoid being stuck in the past, cut contact with them and stop stalking them on social media.

Practice some sort of exercise to clear your mind

Exercise is the best way to relieve stress while taking care of your physical health as it releases natural feel-good chemicals in your brain. You can go for a 10-15 minute jog in the park or perform some freehand exercises at home, or even join the gym. You can also call a friend and indulge in some sweat dancing to upbeat music together.