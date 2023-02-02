Lifestyle

Celebrate Crepe Day with these easy-peasy recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 02, 2023, 07:50 am 2 min read

There has never been a sadness that can’t be cured by breakfast food like crepes

Not all heroes wear 'crepes'. The US celebrates February 2 as Crepe Day, honoring the existence, flavor, and versatility of this pancake-like food. Whether breakfast, lunch, or dinner, this delicious dish can be enjoyed anytime with a variety of ingredients and culinary styles. So to commemorate this day on a flavorsome note, check out these five crepe recipes you should try today.

Chocolate and banana crepes

Begin by mixing eggs, milk, and butter. Add some flour little by little to get the right consistency of the batter. Do the same when adding water in order to make it runny and free-flowing. Ensure that the batter is not thick. Cook a ladle of it and then add chocolate and banana to it. Top it with anything you like. Enjoy!

Vegetable crepe

Sift whole wheat flour, refined flour, and salt in a bowl. In another bowl, mix together eggs, milk, and butter. Now mix the contents of the two bowls and strain to remove lumps. Cook one ladle of the mixture. Meanwhile, prepare a vegetable filling by cooking your favorite veggies in olive oil. Layer the crepe with cheese, veggies, drizzle a sauce and dig in.

Crepe Suzette

Boil lemon juice, orange juice, and star anise. Let it simmer and add some sugar. In a bowl, mix eggs, flour, sugar, and milk. Whisk until smooth. Melt some butter in a pan and pour the above batter. Cook until brown. Flip the crepe and fold it quarterly. Spread some butter on the top, pour the orange juice, and sprinkle some cinnamon. It's done!

Spinach and feta crepes

Mix flour, honey, salt, melted butter, water, milk, and vegetable oil. Whisk to leave no lumps and then refrigerate for a while. Now heat a pan, grease it with oil, and pour a ladle of the batter to cook. Flip the crepe and layer it with chopped spinach and feta cheese. Fold, flip, and continue cooking it for a few minutes. Serve with yogurt.

Buckwheat crepe with strawberry stew

Combine buckwheat flour, milk, flax seeds, salt, and water. Make a thin batter. Now heat a pan and grease it with oil. Pour a ladle of the batter and cook. Meanwhile, cut thick strawberry slices and add them into a heavy bottom vessel with water, cinnamon stick, and star anise. Cook until it becomes a thick sauce. Pour it on the crepe.