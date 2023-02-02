Lifestyle

Happy birthday Shakira! Check out the pop star's fitness secrets

Shakira follows a strict workout plan and diet routine to maintain a fit body

Popularly referred to as the "Queen of Latin Music," Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira is known for her musical versatility. Even at the age of 46, the pop star has managed to maintain a fit body through daily workouts and fresh and healthy meals. Dance-based fitness is an important part of her exercise routine. Here's revealing her diet and fitness secrets on her birthday.

Dance interval training is a must in Shakira's workout routine

The long-time belly dancer starts her Monday morning with a 90-minute sweat session with her friend and trainer Anna Kaiser. "The focus of this workout is cardio endurance. I want her to push through with few breaks for the entire 90 minutes," Kaiser had said in an interview. "She will make some of the movements her own, adding flair with her hips," she added.

Shakira likes to keep her workouts fresh to prevent boredom

Shakira manages to work out six days a week and her routine varies according to the demands of her next workweek. She likes to switch up her workouts and they usually range from high-intensity interval training, sports conditioning, dance rehearsals, and circuit training. She always wears an activity tracker during workouts and keeps her phone turned off until her morning routine is complete.

Shakira practices AKTread once a week

According to her trainer, Shakira does AKTread (a dance-based treadmill workout) once a week and practices dance-based interval training three times a week. She practices toning exercises one-two days a week for around 45 minutes. On most weeks, Shakira focuses on cardio-only sessions. Her trainer also revealed that the singer loves listening to Green Day during her workout sessions to remain pumped up.

The singer prefers having small well-balanced meals

Shakira always prefers eating small nutrient-rich, well-balanced, and light meals throughout the day to stay fueled. Her meal plans include fresh, natural, and whole foods. She believes in eating in moderation and cuts on sugar and dairy when prepping for a major performance. Shakira drinks a lot of water throughout the day and also indulges in cheat meals once in a while.

Here's the diet plan followed by Shakira

According to Shakira's trainer, she prefers eating eggs or avocados with tomato, sea salt, and olive oil for breakfast. After that, she has a smoothie with plant protein, berries, and greens. For lunch, Shakira has fish with fresh veggies and a salad, and her dinner consists of fish or chicken and vegetables. She sometimes includes pork chops and dark chocolate in her meal plan.