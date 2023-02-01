Lifestyle

All about situationship, the new dating trend

Written by Sneha Das Feb 01, 2023

Situationships are casual hollow connections with no commitments

These days, a lot of new relationships and dating statuses have been trending as young adults are mostly opting for casual hookups or friends-with-benefits relations with commitment phobia on the rise. Situationship is the latest buzzy term which means dating each other without any commitments. It allows people to experience the benefits of both being single and in a relationship. Here's more to it!

How do you define a situationship?

Situationships can be defined as a bond that has no label and the people involved in it are essentially dating but don't publicize it or refer to each other as a girlfriend or boyfriend. It has become more popular after the pandemic when people do not want to be alone and just want a connection without any complexities and commitments that follow relationships.

Why young adults are going for this new dating trend

Unlike relationships that require serious commitments, situationships are more easy flowing, have no unnecessary drama, and are an ideal way to test a couple's compatibility. It can help build communication, and foster transparency with no such expectations to meet. Situationships are quite flexible and you can also move on easily as you were never emotionally invested in it.

Situationship vs relationship

Relationships come with a clear and defined label that both partners agree to, while situationships are casual shallow connections without any labels. Relationships come with consistency between the couple but partners in situationships don't always show up for each other. While relationships become serious with time accompanied by intense feelings of love, situationships are usually stagnant and don't progress or lead to deeper feelings.

The cons involved in a situationship

Situationships do not come with any assurance and therefore they can make you feel insecure sometimes. If you are friends and have decided to enter into a situationship, it can sometimes stain your friendship if the situationship ends up in a messy way. Sometimes, one partner can fall in love while the other doesn't, ultimately leading to heartbreak.

Know if you are in a situationship

If your connection is stagnant for more than six months without any commitments, there is a high chance of you stuck in a situationship. If you are aware of your partner dating other people or both of you have agreed to date other people, then it is a situationship. People in situationships do not have long-term goals and they don't really have serious dates.