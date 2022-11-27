Lifestyle

5 books that can help you combat loneliness

Get over loneliness with these five superb reads

For the times when you listen to Akon's Lonely on a loop... Today, a rise in social media and hectic work life has increased loneliness, leading people to experience stress in many areas of life. While some find solace in isolation, others yearn for an emotional connection. And if you belong to the latter group, read these five books to overcome loneliness.

'Solitude: A Return to Self' by Anthony Storr

Written by the late author Anthony Storr, this book about overcoming loneliness is lucid and lyrical. It features some classic examples of brilliant scholars and artists, including Beethoven, Beatrix Potter, and Anne Sexton, sharing how solitude ranks above relationships. Additionally, the author urges readers to embrace solitude as it is quite crucial in fostering creativity, self-discovery, self-love, and independence.

'The Friendship Formula' by Kyler Shumway

Penned by Kyler Shumway, this is a self-help book that is the perfect read for people of all age groups. The author has shared her wise knowledge of various psychological concepts, including emotional attachment and defense mechanisms. Not just that, the book helps you hone your interpersonal skills, manage human connections, discover the meaning of friendship, and help you become more self-sufficient.

'Unlonely Planet' by Jillian Richardson

Jillian Richardson, through this book, offers seven reliable and super actionable ways to find a healthy congregation. It pushes you to search for your tribe and realize that maintaining meaningful relationships requires effort. Additionally, this book is especially great for those living in a new city, away from their loved ones. Grab this one for a change in your social life fundamentally.

'Stop Being Lonely' by Kira Asatryan

This book shares clear and doable techniques which make it a practical self-help resource that you can read to overcome loneliness. Whether you feel lonely in your family setup, social life, relationship, or organization, these actions by Kira Asatryan will help you establish a firm closeness with everyone. In addition to this, the author believes that closeness is an antidote to loneliness.

'The Loneliness Cure' by Kory Floyd

In this fine print, Floyd helps you overcome loneliness through social networking. Additionally, he offers six fantastic strategies for experiencing intimacy in your personal relationships, family life, friendships, and in other spheres as well. Not just that, the book also helps the readers understand the causes of loneliness and feelings of isolation and how to overcome them. Check out more such book recommendations.