Taking a nap? Don't hesitate. Know its awesome benefits

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 03, 2023, 11:54 am 3 min read

Napping is a healthy lifestyle practice to adopt

Napping is known to offer many cerebral benefits. And it is not just us vouching for it, a host of studies have revealed how afternoon naps are great for adults. So, if you laze around after eating a delicious lunch, there's no need to do something half-heartedly. Instead, take a nap before diving in headfirst. Here are some benefits of napping.

May improve memory

One of the most important health benefits of taking a nap is that it helps you remember things. Yes, you read it right. There are multiple studies that have shown that sleep plays an important role in storing memories. In the same vein, a daytime nap is as effective in helping you recall the details learned in the earlier part of the day.

May keep you productive at work

When you work constantly for hours at a stretch at your workplace, it is normal to experience mental exhaustion. Fortunately, you can avoid that by taking a power nap to keep yourself productive. In fact, napping is an acceptable culture in many countries! Inemuri, which translates to dozing off, is the practice of taking a nap in the middle of a workday in Japan.

May boost your mood

If you are feeling sluggish and need an instant burst of fresh energy, try napping. Experts believe that napping, resting, or simply lying down for a while can be a huge mood booster. Additionally, taking a short and purposeful nap during the day can help you relieve ﻿stress, calm your mind, and lower your anxiety, all of which contribute to a good mood.

May increase alertness

Small naps, big benefits! If you often find yourself struggling to keep up with an activity you are into, especially after lunch, you should consider taking a nap. Napping has been found a great lifestyle practice to increase alertness and spontaneity of the mind. It can also increase your attention to detail and make you more vigilant as you battle those heavy eyelids.

May enhance creativity

Napping can help your creative juices flow. Science Advances, a journal, once published a study where experts at the Paris Brain Institute demonstrated that creativity increases when people wake up immediately after going into a light sleep or before falling into a deeper sleep. Even one of the world's most prolific inventors, Thomas Edison, used to take a nap to generate better ideas!