Lifestyle

5 special Naga recipes you must try

5 special Naga recipes you must try

Written by Sneha Das Mar 02, 2023, 10:29 am 2 min read

Naga food features subtle flavors and an intense aroma

Home to more than 15 tribal groups, Nagaland is known for its unique culture and traditions and its delightful cuisine for its subtle flavors and intense aromas. Most of the Naga meals feature rice, bamboo shoot pickles, spicy chili sauces, meat, and fresh vegetables. If you are interested in trying out Naga food, check out these five special recipes.

Naga-style mixed vegetables

This mixed vegetable recipe is the signature dish of Nagaland's Ao Naga tribe. Coarsely ground garlic, ginger, and green chilies. Add sliced bitter gourd, brinjal, and leafy greens like mejenga leaves to a large pot. Add ginger, coarsely ground green chilies, bamboo shoots juice, salt, garlic, and tomatoes, mix well, and cook. Remove the lid and let it cool. Serve with rice.

Akibeye

A popular vegetarian dish in Nagaland, Akibeye is a thick gravy-like recipe that is non-spicy, light, and healthy. It requires minimum ingredients and is easy on the stomach. Pressure cook colocasia roots with water until tender. Add chopped mustard leaves, and salt and cook for two-three minutes. Mash the mixture well and serve with rice and samathu (a non-veg pickle).

Black rice pudding

Made with black rice, milk, sugar, and water, this exotic dessert contains fiber and antioxidants. Wash black sticky rice in water and soak it for four-six hours. Drain the water and cook it with milk in a pressure cooker for four-five whistles. Boil the rice with sugar and simmer for five minutes. Let the pudding cool and serve cold.

Naga galho

Made with rice, veggies, and fresh green leaves, this soupy concoction resembles a khichdi and is super simple to prepare. Wash rice and keep it aside. Add rice, chopped green chilies, spinach, tomatoes, and ginger-garlic paste to a pressure cooker and mix well. Add water and salt, mix, and pressure-cook for two-three whistles. Mash the Naga-style khichdi and serve with tomato chutney.

Pumpkin oambal

Popular in Nagaland, pumpkin﻿ oambal is a chutney-like side dish that has a sweet and sour flavor. Mix boiled and mashed pumpkins and tamarind water. Fry the mustard seeds in oil. Add bay leaf, dry red chilies, and raisins and stir well. Add the pumpkin tamarind mixture and cook well. Add jaggery and boil well. Add lime juice, mix, and serve with parathas.