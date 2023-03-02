Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Tiger Shroff! Revealing the stud's fitness secrets

Here's wishing Tiger Shroff a very happy birthday

The Baaghi of Bollywood turns 33. When it comes to naming the fittest and the most desirable men from the tinsel town, Tiger Shroff somersaults to the list without second thoughts. After all, the lad is an MMA promoter and leaves no stone unturned in being the absolute charmer that he is. On his birthday, let's see what keeps him fit as a fiddle.

Shroff works out regularly and combines different techniques

Shroff is among the many actors who love to indulge in their fitness routine regularly. The actor is known to combine different techniques and exercises to make his sessions interesting. He mixes his cardio workout with a few dance steps and martial arts, which helps him focus on mobility, flexibility, strength building, and agility at the same time.

Swirling faster than a tornado! Now that's Shroff for you!

He loves to lift weights and hop on a treadmill

As per reports, the Heropanti actor performs a variety of workouts including MMA, gymnastics, parkour, prowl, and weight training. He has a treadmill in his room, so he hops on one as soon as he wakes up in the morning. Reports further convey that he runs on it for 45 minutes which gives him a much-needed kick and rush for the next physical activity.

"60 kgs each hand felt lighter than the 50s"

'The Flying Jatt' actor works out for about hours daily

Wondering where Shroff gets his dreamy body from? Well, he makes it at the gym! The actor doesn't miss out on his workout and indulges in it for two hours daily. "I do my workout, come home for lunch, and then I go to the gym. I do different body parts on different days and yeah, that's about it," he said during an interview.

Abs are made in the kitchen: Shroff

"Well, abs are made in the kitchen, honestly. You are what you eat. You have got to control your binge habits and I think if you just sort of watch what your last meal (of the day) is, that makes the biggest difference," said Shroff during an interview. For those looking to build abs, he suggests cutting down on carbs and sugar after sunset.

Shroff's meal plans are nutrient-dense, fulfilling, and delicious

As per reports, the War star's breakfast includes six protein-heavy egg white omelets and oatmeal. His lunch scenes feature fish/chicken and a host of boiled green veggies like zucchini, lettuce, and broccoli. While he sips on a protein shake as a pre-workout snack, post-workout he gorges on a chicken salad. As for dinner, he keeps it light with fish/chicken and some boiled veggies.