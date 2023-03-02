Lifestyle

Eating healthy at wedding functions? It's possible! Here's how

Enjoy the lavish spread at weddings guilt-free with these expert tips

Weddings are fun to attend but not so when we are on a diet and there's our favorite food around. Owing to that, we either skip attending them or let go of our fitness goals. And since that's not practical every time, Aakash Bansal, a certified dietician, founder, and fitness expert at FormFit, shares how we can eat healthy during such occasions.

Pre-plan your meals

When attending a wedding, we can't help but overindulge in food that's freely available in abundance. "During the day, eat light and smart, and make sure you have a snack before you head out the door," says Bansal. "This way you would have a few extra calories left for dinner and you won't binge eat as soon as you reach the venue," he adds.

Be wise and make better choices

"Believe it or not, there are several healthy food options even at lavish wedding buffets," shares Bansal. "Opt for grilled or baked foods instead of deep-fried ones. For example, choose protein-rich paneer tikka or besan chilla instead of Manchurian or aloo tikki," he adds. "Focus on vegetables, soups, and salads as these are wholesome dishes that will also fill you up quickly," he concludes.

Eat in small portions

"Eating in small quantities is a smart way to enjoy wedding food without disturbing your diet﻿," reveals the certified nutritionist. "Controlling your portion sizes helps you to avoid unhealthy binging on the lavish spread. Doing this will also enable you to balance your healthy diet and satiate your food cravings at the same time," he states.

Sip on water and stay hydrated

You may not believe but you can steer clear of unhealthy snacking at weddings with the help of water! "On the day of the occasion, sip on water all day long. Water will keep you feeling full and will also keep you hydrated," tells Bansal. "Also, opt for lemonade or coffee instead of those fancy mocktails or ice cream shakes," he suggests.

Stay active and sweat it out

Gorging on your favorite food at a wedding without gaining weight is possible if you stay active. "Not only is dancing the night away the best part of a wedding, but it also is a fun way to burn off some extra calories," Bansal tells NewsBytes. "If not dance, you can also stay active through the function by keeping your step count up."