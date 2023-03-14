Lifestyle

5 hacks to train your brain to learn faster

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 14, 2023, 01:38 pm 2 min read

Don't you wish there were quicker ways to grasp new ideas and concepts? Learning a new concept requires patience and commitment, and that's why there is so much emphasis on smart work over hard work. Using smart and efficient learning techniques will help you get the hang of new and complex topics a little faster. Here are five hacks you should apply.

Use the Feynman technique

The Feynman technique involves teaching a concept or idea to someone else in simple language. This forces you to break down complex ideas into more manageable chunks and helps you identify gaps in your understanding. The Feynman technique was named after Richard Feynman, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist who was known for his ability to explain complex ideas in simple language.

Use visualization techniques

Tough subjects can be hard to wrap your head around if you can't picture them. Visualizing information can help you remember things better. For example, you can use diagrams and charts to better understand complex information. You can use different colors to represent different concepts and create visual associations in your mind. These methods can help you retain information more effectively.

Take frequent breaks

Taking breaks can help you avoid burnout and improve your focus. Try the Pomodoro technique, where you work for 25 minutes and then take a five-minute break. To use this technique effectively, you need to plan your tasks in advance and estimate how much time each task will take. This will help you to set realistic goals for the day and avoid getting overwhelmed.

Take notes by hand

When you take notes by hand, you have to actively engage with the material and pay close attention to what's being said. This can help improve your focus and attention span, making it easier to learn and remember. Writing by hand engages different parts of the brain than typing on a computer, and this can help you remember the material more effectively.

Use spaced repetition

Spaced repetition involves reviewing information at gradually increasing intervals to help reinforce the information and improve retention. Create flashcards and write the question or term on one side of the card and the answer or definition on the other. Review the information daily and gradually increase your review intervals, say three days or seven days, based on how well you are able to recall.