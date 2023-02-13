Lifestyle

Valentine's Day: These zodiac pairings may get lucky in love

Valentine's Day: These zodiac pairings may get lucky in love

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 13, 2023, 12:22 pm 3 min read

The cosmos are blessing you this Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day approaching, there are many who are looking for the perfect match or planning to take their relationship to the next level. However, whether you're single or committed, your love life is likely to level up! Astrologer Vinay Arora from GenieHelpMe predicted five zodiac pairings that shall make the best spouses this year. Should we expect to hear wedding﻿ bells ringing?

Taurus and Cancer

"Taurus and Cancer share a harmonious compatibility," says Arora. "Jupiter occupies the 11th house in Taurus, casting its influence over the 3rd, 5th (love), and 7th (marriage) houses. For Cancer, Jupiter is situated in Bhagya Bhav, with its gaze directed towards the 12th (bedroom bliss), 3rd, and 5th (love-based marriages) houses. Hence, both make a great match this Valentine's Day," he explains.

Scorpio and Pisces

"Being both water signs, Scorpio and Pisces share a strong emotional connection," shares Arora. "Jupiter, the planet of growth and prosperity, is positioned in the 5th house in Scorpio, which represents love-based marriages. For Pisces, Bhagya Bhav is situated in the 3rd house, signifying the fulfillment of desires and aspirations. This astrological alignment makes them ideal partners for celebrating Valentine's Day." reveals the astrologer.

Leo and Sagittarius

"Leo and Sagittarius both belong to the Fire element, bringing energy and passion to the relationship," states Arora. "For Leo, Saturn is positioned in the 7th house (relationship). For Sagittarius, Saturn is situated in the 3rd house (communication and transportation). Natal planets in the 3rd house often aid in building close relationships with peers, coworkers, and classmates," he shares with NewsBytes.

Aquarius and Libra

"For Aquarius, Saturn is overlooking the 3rd, 7th, and 10th house from its position in the 1st house. 7th house is for marriage and 10th is for a successful life," states Arora. "And for Libra, Jupiter is in their 6th house and watching the 12th house which enhances intimacy," he mentions. "This creates a balance between individuality and partnership for both," he tells.

Gemini and Aquarius

"Saturn, the planet of responsibility and discipline, will move into the 9th house for Gemini, and Jupiter, the planet of expansion and prosperity, will be positioned in the 11th house, which symbolizes long-term connections and relationships," says Arora. "For Aquarius, Saturn is positioned in the Lagan and overlooks the 3rd, 7th, and 10th houses. The 7th house represents love-based marriages and relationships," he concludes.

Understanding the 'Lagan'

Lagan sthan in Vedic astrology represents the 1st house in one's kundali. It represents our body, bones, health, physical appearance, childhood, and status. It is also related to our approach to life, caliber, and basic sensibilities.