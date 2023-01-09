Lifestyle

Work from home: Keep your desk organized with these tips

Your desk is often a reflection of your personality and habits. While some like to keep their desks colorful and highly personalized with their artwork, others prefer to keep it minimalistic and orderly. And some keep their desks so cluttered that you wonder how they even work there. If you want to keep your work-from-home desk organized, adhere to the following tips.

Organize those wires

Cluttered wires on the desk can sometimes be annoying to deal with. Wired devices such as a mouse and keyboard can be replaced with Bluetooth or Wi-Fi-enabled alternatives. Some desks available in the market have holes to allow the wires to pass through underneath. If you don't want to get it at the moment, use velcro tape to club the wires together.

Put the things you use most near your dominant hand

When you are working from your home, your smartphone is probably the most important thing you need while working. You would probably want to reach out to your phone immediately when someone rings you. And, perhaps, you'll use your dominant hand to do so. Install a floating shelf above your desk on the wall, or get a stackable desk tray to keep your phone.

Group similar items together

Just keep one multifunctional drawer to put all your stationery supplies in. Things like sticky notes, push pins, tapes, staplers, etc., will go in that drawer. Use the other drawers to keep all your files and documents. Similarly, designate a separate drawer to keep your packaged snacks in, if any. Designate another drawer for miscellaneous stuff that you may use.

Only keep relevant items on your desk

Remove pens, markers, documents, or any paper from the desk that you don't need daily. Yes, those may be important stuff, but if you don't need to access them daily, keep them in a separate drawer, as mentioned before. Besides that, review your documents from time to time and discard some of them which are no longer of use.

Ensure proper lighting on the desk

The character and quality of lighting in your workspace impact your productivity. If you don't have a lot of natural light, then get those artificial ones. Illuminate your workspace with a lampshade or diffused lights. Be considerate of the shadows when placing them on the desk or near it. You don't want any unintended shadows cast by the lamp to hinder your work, right?