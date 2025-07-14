Page Loader
'Little we can do': Centre on nurse's execution in Yemen  
Nimisha Priya was sentenced to death in 2020

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 14, 2025
01:17 pm  

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 14, 2025
01:17 pm
What's the story

The Indian government has told the Supreme Court that it has exhausted all diplomatic efforts to save Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya from her scheduled execution in Yemen on July 16. Attorney General R Venkataramani, representing the Centre, said, "There's nothing much the government can do. Looking at the sensitivity of Yemen, it's not diplomatically recognized. Blood money is a private negotiation." Priya was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner, Talal Abdo Mehdi, and sentenced to death in 2020.

Legal proceedings

Priya's conviction and government's efforts

Priya was accused of allegedly drugging and murdering Mehdi with another nurse, dismembering his body, and hiding it in an underground tank. Her conviction was upheld by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023. In the SC, the Indian government said it has been unable to make any diplomatic headway in Priya's case because it falls under a Houthi-controlled area. This has made it difficult for government agencies and organizations working for her release to negotiate.

Negotiation efforts

Why negotiations are difficult

Attorney General Venkataramani said, "There's a point till which the government of India can go. We have reached that." "We also told the public prosecutor if the execution can be suspended. But it has not worked out. Nothing matters to Yemen government. We also got involved with a sheikh influential there. It did not work out." "We got an informal communication that execution would be put in abeyance but we don't know if it will work out," Venkataramani said.

Blood money

Blood money not accepted

During the hearing, the court also observed that the petitioner had successfully arranged blood money, which is the payment of compensation to the deceased person's relatives/family in exchange for the accused person's release. The family of the Yemeni national, however, has not accepted it. "They say it is question of honor and 'we don't accept'. We don't know if it changes with more money. But as of now standstill," the AG said.

Petitioner

Court adjourned the matter until Friday

When the petitioner requested, "Let the death sentence not happen," the court puzzled over how it could issue such an order with regard to a foreign country. "How do we pass that order? Who's going to follow?" Justice Sandeep Mehta said. The court adjourned the matter until Friday, requesting that it be informed of the updated status.