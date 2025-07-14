'Crash report found no mechanical, maintenance issues': Air India CEO 

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has clarified that the preliminary report of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) does not mention any mechanical or maintenance issues with the Boeing 787-8 aircraft involved in a fatal crash on June 12. The flight, AI 171, was headed from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when it crashed into a building shortly after takeoff. The incident killed 260 people.

Email 'Report triggered a new round of speculation' "The release of the preliminary report marked the point at which we, along with the world, began receiving additional details about what took place. Unsurprisingly, it provided both greater clarity and opened additional questions," Wilson's mail to employees read. He also said that the report "triggered a new round of speculation in the media," but "instead of focusing on such interpretations, I suggest we note that the preliminary report found no mechanical or maintenance issues with the aircraft or engines."

Pilot compliance All Boeing 787 aircraft in Air India's fleet checked Wilson emphasized that all Boeing 787 aircraft in Air India's fleet were checked and found fit for service after the crash. He said, "We continue to perform all necessary checks, as we will any new ones that authorities may suggest." "There was no issue with the quality of fuel and no abnormality with the take-off roll. The pilots had passed their mandatory pre-flight breathalyzer, and there were no observations pertaining to their medical status," Wilson wrote.

Report What AAIB found The AAIB findings revealed that both switches feeding fuel to the two engines of Air India flight 171 were cut off before the plane crashed in Ahmedabad. The report also indicated that both pilots were confused over the change to the switch setting. "In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cutoff. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," it said.