Air India will progressively avoid certain airspace

Air India to reroute some flights as Gulf tensions escalate

By Akash Pandey 06:15 pm Jun 22, 2025

Air India has announced changes to its flight paths in light of the rising tensions in the Gulf region. The Tata-owned airline confirmed that it does not fly over Iran, Iraq, or Israel. As a precautionary measure, Air India will progressively avoid certain airspace over the Persian Gulf in the coming days, opting instead for alternative routes. This move is likely to affect flights to the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, among others.