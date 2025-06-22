Air India to reroute some flights as Gulf tensions escalate
What's the story
Air India has announced changes to its flight paths in light of the rising tensions in the Gulf region. The Tata-owned airline confirmed that it does not fly over Iran, Iraq, or Israel. As a precautionary measure, Air India will progressively avoid certain airspace over the Persian Gulf in the coming days, opting instead for alternative routes. This move is likely to affect flights to the UAE, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait, among others.
Flight impact
Long-haul flights are also likely to be affected
The airline has also warned that some long-haul flights to and from Europe and North America could also be affected by these changes. "This adjustment may lead to extended flight durations for these services, as well as for select flights to/from Europe and North America," an Air India spokesperson said.
Safety assurance
Airline is monitoring the evolving situation
Air India has assured that it is in constant consultation with external security advisors and is closely monitoring the evolving situation. The airline is prepared to take further action if necessary to ensure the safety and integrity of its operations. "We will keep our passengers informed of any updates," an Air India spokesperson said, emphasizing that passenger and crew safety remains their top priority.