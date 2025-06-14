Air India plane crash: Death toll rises to 274
What's the story
The death toll in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad has reportedly risen to 274. The casualties include passengers and crew members of the flight, AI-171, as well as local residents on the ground.
The aircraft crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College seconds after taking off for London Gatwick Airport from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday.
Casualties
Only 1 person survived the crash
The flight had a total of 242 people on board, including 230 passengers, two pilots, and 10 crew members.
Out of these, only one persona British national of Indian origin, survived the crash.
Among the deceased was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.
The ground casualties reportedly include medical students and local residents from the Meghaninagar area.
Crash details
Aircraft lost altitude shortly after take off
The aircraft lost altitude shortly after taking off at around 1:30pm, crashing into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College.
The plane went up in flames, billowing thick black smoke into the air.
Aviation experts have speculated that a lack of thrust in both engines and a bird hit could be among the probable causes for the crash.
Investigation progress
Black box recovered; NIA investigating
The aircraft's black box was recovered from the rooftop of the medical college hostel building on Friday.
Central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have launched an investigation into the crash.
The focus remains on analyzing flight data to determine the exact cause of the disaster, although foul play has not been ruled out.
Government response
Modi announces high-level committee to investigate crash
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday announced the formation of a high-level multi-disciplinary committee to probe the causes behind the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI-171.
The panel will investigate the circumstances leading to the disaster and review existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and safety protocols.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and met with survivors and injured victims on Friday.