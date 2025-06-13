What's the story

Ruangsak Loychusak, a 47-year-old Thai singer, has expressed his shock at learning that he and the sole survivor of an Air India crash in Ahmedabad shared the same seat number—11A.

In 1998, Loychusak was aboard Thai Airways flight TG261 from Bangkok to Surat Thani when it crashed into a swamp while landing.

The incident killed 101 of the 132 passengers and crew members on board.

He survived after diving into a swamp.