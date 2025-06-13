Thai singer survived sitting in 11A like Air India passenger
What's the story
Ruangsak Loychusak, a 47-year-old Thai singer, has expressed his shock at learning that he and the sole survivor of an Air India crash in Ahmedabad shared the same seat number—11A.
In 1998, Loychusak was aboard Thai Airways flight TG261 from Bangkok to Surat Thani when it crashed into a swamp while landing.
The incident killed 101 of the 132 passengers and crew members on board.
He survived after diving into a swamp.
Trauma
'I had difficulty flying for 10 years after the crash'
Loychusak revealed that he faced severe trauma after the crash, making it difficult for him to fly for a decade.
He said, "I had difficulty flying for 10 years after the crash. I would struggle breathing, even though the air circulation was normal."
He also avoided talking to anyone on flights and stared outside the window to maintain his sense of safety.
Memory
'I can still remember the sounds, smells...'
Loychusak added, "If I saw dark clouds or a rainstorm outside, I would feel terrible, like I was in hell. I can still remember the sounds, smells, and even the taste of the water in the swamp the plane crashed into. For a long time, I would keep the feelings to myself."
Crash details
Meanwhile, the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad
He also offered condolences to all those who lost loved ones in the Air India crash.
The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people, including 53 Brits, 169 Indian nationals, seven Portuguese people, and one Canadian.
Vishwash Kumar Ramesh was the only survivor.
He was seated in 11A, next to an emergency exit.
Speaking from his hospital bed, he recalled how the plane "felt stuck" for a few seconds before takeoff and then slammed into a building.
Escape
'I saw people dying in front of my eyes...'
Ramesh described how, after the plane took off, it suddenly descended and split in two.
"For a moment, I felt like I was going to die too," he said. "But when I opened my eyes and looked around, I realized I was alive."
"There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital."