Kargil war veteran's family harassed over citizenship: What we know
What's the story
The family of retired Kargil war veteran Hakimuddin Shaikh in Pune was allegedly harassed by a large group of men, including police officers, demanding proof of Indian citizenship. The incident took place late Saturday night at their home in Chandan Nagar. According to reports, the group demanded documents and threatened the family with being declared illegal immigrants if they failed to comply.
Official statement
Police clarify on allegations
Deputy Commissioner of Police Somay Munde said the police acted on information about suspected illegal immigrants. He clarified that once it was confirmed they were Indian citizens, they were allowed to leave. "The police team was not accompanied by any third party. We have video footage," he added.
Family's response
Veteran soldier questions why Indians are treated like this
Hakimuddin Shaikh, who served in the Army's 269 Engineer Regiment from 1984 to 2000, expressed his disbelief at being asked to prove his family's citizenship. "I fought for this country in Kargil," he said. His brother Irshad Shaikh questioned why soldiers' families are treated this way. The family includes two other Army veterans—Shaikh Naeemuddin and Shaikh Mohammad Salim—who served in earlier wars.
Document dispute
Family says they were mocked, papers disrespected
Despite showing valid documents, including Aadhaar cards, the family alleged that their papers were mocked as fake. Naushad Shaikh, one of Hakimuddin's nephews, said they were treated aggressively. "They were acting like goons," he alleged. Another nephew, Shamshad Shaikh, claimed they were summoned again on Sunday but waited over two hours without seeing an inspector.
Investigation underway
Investigation underway, action will be taken if negligence found
Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar confirmed that an investigation is underway. He said if negligence is found, action will be taken. Preliminary findings suggest police did not forcibly enter the house, the police commissioner said. Hakimuddin returned to his hometown in 2013, but his brothers, nephews, and their families remained in Pune.