Kargil war veteran's family harassed over citizenship: What we know

The family of retired Kargil war veteran Hakimuddin Shaikh in Pune was allegedly harassed by a large group of men, including police officers, demanding proof of Indian citizenship. The incident took place late Saturday night at their home in Chandan Nagar. According to reports, the group demanded documents and threatened the family with being declared illegal immigrants if they failed to comply.

Official statement Police clarify on allegations Deputy Commissioner of Police Somay Munde said the police acted on information about suspected illegal immigrants. He clarified that once it was confirmed they were Indian citizens, they were allowed to leave. "The police team was not accompanied by any third party. We have video footage," he added.

Family's response Veteran soldier questions why Indians are treated like this Hakimuddin Shaikh, who served in the Army's 269 Engineer Regiment from 1984 to 2000, expressed his disbelief at being asked to prove his family's citizenship. "I fought for this country in Kargil," he said. His brother Irshad Shaikh questioned why soldiers' families are treated this way. The family includes two other Army veterans—Shaikh Naeemuddin and Shaikh Mohammad Salim—who served in earlier wars.

Document dispute Family says they were mocked, papers disrespected Despite showing valid documents, including Aadhaar cards, the family alleged that their papers were mocked as fake. Naushad Shaikh, one of Hakimuddin's nephews, said they were treated aggressively. "They were acting like goons," he alleged. Another nephew, Shamshad Shaikh, claimed they were summoned again on Sunday but waited over two hours without seeing an inspector.