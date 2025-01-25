'Chhaava': Why is Vicky Kaushal's dance sequence facing criticism
What's the story
The upcoming Bollywood film Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal, has ignited controversy over a dance sequence shown in its trailer.
The film is inspired by the life of Sambhaji, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's son.
Critics claim this specific scene may not be historically accurate.
The controversy started after former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati—a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj—raised concerns over the film's historical accuracy after the trailer release.
Concerns raised
'Chhaava' dance sequence sparks controversy
The controversial dance sequence in question features Kaushal and female lead Rashmika Mandanna.
Chhatrapati has proposed the film be reviewed by historians for accuracy. He told PTI, "I told them I would like to watch the entire movie before its release."
"I also offered to connect them with historians to address inaccuracies to ensure this significant story is presented authentically to audiences worldwide."
Statement
'It is necessary to discuss...'
The dance sequence is noteworthy for featuring lezim, which is a traditional musical instrument that represents Maharashtra's cultural heritage.
Chhatrapati added, "The filmmakers have not engaged with historians as yet. While the lezim is an important part of our cultural heritage, it is necessary to discuss whether taking such cinematic liberties aligns with the dignity and historical portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj."
"Historians and experts should deliberate on the appropriateness of this depiction."
Public outcry
Protests and threats over 'Chhaava' release in Maharashtra
The dance sequence has sparked public protests in Pune, with demonstrators threatening to block the film's release in Maharashtra unless it is vetted by historians.
Director Laxman Utekar has yet to respond to the protests or the concerns raised over historical accuracy.
The film, also starring Akshaye Khanna, will be released on February 14.