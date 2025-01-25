Ram Gopal Varma's 'Syndicate' to star Amitabh, Fahadh Faasil: Report
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) is all set to make a grand comeback with his upcoming project Syndicate.
The film was announced recently after RGV expressed remorse over his recent cinematic failures and neglect of the art form.
Now, per a report in Telugu 360, the movie will feature an ensemble cast of legendary actors from Indian cinema.
'Syndicate' to feature Bachchan in an extended cameo
Reportedly, Syndicate features Amitabh Bachchan, who will be seen in an extended cameo role.
Varma has earlier worked with Big B on projects such as Nishabd and Darna Zaroori Hai.
Tollywood actor Venkatesh Daggubati is also in talks for a lead role and is expected to wrap up his portions in 35 days.
Fahadh Faasil, Manoj Bajpayee, Anurag Kashyap also part of 'Syndicate'
Along with Bachchan and Daggubati, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is also said to be in talks for a key role in Syndicate.
Bollywood actors Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap have reportedly confirmed their roles in the film.
Syndicate will reportedly go on floors in mid-February.