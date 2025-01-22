Ram Gopal Varma announces crime drama 'Syndicate,' teases 'futuristic story'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, known for his seminal crime drama Satya, has announced his upcoming film Syndicate.
The director has called this project "the biggest film ever."
The story of Syndicate explores the rise of a powerful criminal syndicate which poses a serious threat to India.
The cast will be announced in the coming days.
Conceptual evolution
'Syndicate' explores the evolution of crime in India
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Varma wrote, "There has been no notable criminal organization since the last 10 to 15 years in India, but right now the intense polarisation between various [groups] in the country makes the timing ripe for a new kind of criminal organization to rise."
"Unlike the organizations of the past, this new organization joins forces from various groups including policing agencies, politicos, ultra-rich businessmen, and also the military, thus making it a syndicate."
Human horror
'Syndicate' delves into human horror, not supernatural terror
Varma added, "Syndicate will be a very scary film not due to any supernatural elements, but because it will scarily expose, what horrors human beings can do."
"The film will deeply delve into the cyclical nature of crime and terror proving that while we have our victories the dark truth is that crime and terror never die."
"Syndicate is a futuristic story not set in the far away future, but what can happen even tomorrow or next week."
Twitter Post
Read his post here
“ONLY MAN CAN BE THE MOST TERRIFYING ANIMAL “— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 22, 2025
In CONTINUATION to my CONFESSION note on SATYA film , I DECIDED to make the BIGGEST film ever
The film is called SYNDICATE
It’s about a terrifying organisation which threatens the very EXISTENCE of INDIA
The CONCEPT
STREET…
Cinematic redemption
Varma's self-reflection and renewed commitment to cinema
Varma recently shared introspective reflections on his earlier works, especially Satya.
He confessed that the success of films like Satya and Rangeela led him astray, causing him to lose his creative focus.
In his post, he wished to "spend whatever little of my life is left sincerely and create something as worthy as Satya."