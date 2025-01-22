Princess Diana's secret dance teacher's memoir set to become documentary
The memoir of the choreographer who secretly taught Princess Diana to dance is being adapted into a 90-minute documentary, reported Deadline.
Canadian producer-distributor Sphere Media has acquired the rights to Anne Allan's Dancing with Diana: A Memoir and will co-produce the project with Glasgow-based Two Rivers Media.
Sphere's sales arm, Sphere Abacus, will handle the international distribution of the documentary.
Here's everything about this documentary.
Documentary focus
Allan and Diana's 9-year journey will be chronicled
The documentary will span the nine years from 1981 during which Allan, a Scottish-Canadian dancer and London City Ballet mistress, secretly trained Diana.
The pair exchanged hundreds of one-hour lessons at a private dance studio over the years, forming a close bond as Diana struggled with her newfound fame after marrying into the British royal family.
The documentary will also explore Diana's joy of motherhood, her crumbling marriage to Prince Charles, and her fight against bulimia.
Unique insights
Documentary will feature never-seen-before archive material
Further, it will also include never-before-seen archive material such as photos, personal gifts, and notes from the Princess.
The film will include interviews with royal insiders, celebrities, Hollywood stars, and several of Diana's closest friends.
Allan expressed her enthusiasm about the project, stating, "I am thrilled that Sphere Media and Two Rivers Media have chosen to bring to screen Dancing with Diana."
Production prowess
Two Rivers Media's track record and Sphere's global presence
Two Rivers Media is known for programs such as the upcoming BBC documentary The Last Musician of Auschwitz and the five-part Channel 4 documentary series Travels with Agatha with Sir David Suchet.
Sphere, on the other hand, has offices across Canada and produces a range of genres.
It is known for projects such as the adult animated series Red Ketchup, the animated kids' show Riley Rocket, and documentaries Storm the Skies 911 and 100 Days to Victory.