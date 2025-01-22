What's the story

The memoir of the choreographer who secretly taught Princess Diana to dance is being adapted into a 90-minute documentary, reported Deadline.

Canadian producer-distributor Sphere Media has acquired the rights to Anne Allan's Dancing with Diana: A Memoir and will co-produce the project with Glasgow-based Two Rivers Media.

Sphere's sales arm, Sphere Abacus, will handle the international distribution of the documentary.

Here's everything about this documentary.