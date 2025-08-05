England extend their drought for Test series win over India

In a thrilling conclusion to the fifth and final Test match at The Oval , India beat England by a mere six runs. The win helped them draw the five-match series 2-2, ending 25 days of gripping sporting drama. With this series ending in a draw, England's drought for a Test series win against Team India continues. Here are further details.

DYK When did England last win a Test series against India? The Brits last won a Test series against India back in 2018, at home. They had clinched the five-match affair 4-1. Since then, the two teams have participated in four bilateral series - two each in Indian and England. While India won both series at home, the two held in England ended in a 2-2 draw apiece.

1st match success Failure after initial success After clinching the 2018 Test series, England toured the sub-continent in 2021 for their next Test assignment against India. Under Joe Root's leadership, they won the opening game to earn a 1-0 lead. However, Virat Kohli's India bounced back and won the remaining matches to secure a 3-1 series win. England's failure against spin bowling haunted them in the series.

Drama The roller-coaster 2021-22 series The next series between the two teams took place in England. Four of the five matches in that series took place in 2021 as the final affair was shifted to 2022 due to COVID-19 issues. India were 2-1 up after the 2021 leg as England needed to clinch the rescheduled Test to avoid a series defeat. They managed to do so by chasing down a target of 378 runs at Edgbaston.

2024 The 2024 series in India Just like in 2021, England won the opener of the 2024 Test series, held in India. However, history repeated itself as the hosts won each of the remaining four games to seal the series 4-1. Notably, India were without their talismanic batter Kohli and star wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant in this series.

Historic! The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy The 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy enjoyed a roller-coaster ride as each of the five Tests went into the final day. England chased down 371 at Leeds to win the opener before India won the second Test. The match was defined by Indian skipper Shubman Gill's twin centuries. The third Test at Lord's saw England win narrowly by 22 runs. India saved the Manchester Test by surviving 143 overs in the third innings to stay alive in the series.