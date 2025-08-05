Shanavas, son of Malayalam legend Prem Nazir, dies at 70
Malayalam actor Shanavas, the son of legendary actor Prem Nazir, passed away on Monday night in Thiruvananthapuram. The 70-year-old was undergoing treatment for kidney and heart-related ailments at a local hospital when he breathed his last. His last rites will be held on Tuesday at the Palayam Muslim Jamaat cemetery in Thiruvananthapuram, reported Manorama. He is survived by his wife, Ayisha Beevi, and two sons, Ajit and Shameer.
Shanavas was born in Thiruvananthapuram to Nazir and his wife Habeeba Beevi in 1955. He completed his schooling at Montfort School, Yercaud, and later pursued a master's degree in English literature from The New College, Chennai. However, he chose to follow in his father's footsteps and made his acting debut with the 1981 Malayalam film Premageethangal.
Shanavas acted in several films, including Aasha, Justice Raja, Umaanilayam, Chithram, Eenam Thettatha Kattaru and Neelagiri. After a long hiatus from acting since 1991, he made his comeback with the 2003 film Kaliyodam. His last appearance was in Prithviraj Sukumaran's 2022 starrer Jana Gana Mana which received positive reviews from audiences.
In addition to his film career, Shanavas was also a part of several television shows such as Shankupushpam, Kadamattathu Kathanar, Summer in America, and Manasariyathe. The actor's contribution to the Malayalam film industry will be remembered by his fans and colleagues alike. May he rest in peace.