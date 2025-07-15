Veteran actor-producer Dheeraj Kumar (80) dies after battling pneumonia

Veteran actor and producer Dheeraj Kumar (80) passed away on Tuesday. He was undergoing treatment for pneumonia at Mumbai 's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Kumar was admitted to the hospital earlier this week due to severe breathing issues and had been placed on ventilator support in the ICU, said reports. His family confirmed his demise and requested privacy during this difficult time. The cremation will likely take place tomorrow. May he rest in peace.

Last appearance Kumar's recent public appearance Kumar was a respected figure in Indian cinema and television. He was reportedly recently seen at the inauguration ceremony of the ISKCON temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, reported India Today. At the event, he had spoken about his respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sanatan Dharma. "I came here with a sense of humility. While they called me the VVIP, I believe the true VVIP is God," he had said.

Career highlights Kumar's journey in films and television Kumar started his career in the entertainment industry in 1965 and made a significant impact on both films and television. From 1970 to 1984, he acted in 21 Punjabi films. He established Creative Eye, a production house known for spiritual and mythological shows like Om Namah Shivay. He also appeared in several notable Hindi films such as Swami, Heera Panna, and Raaton Ka Raja. He was also a part of Manoj Kumar's Roti Kapada Aur Makaan.