Mumbai weather: Moderate rain today, more expected next week

Mumbai is witnessing a spell of moderate rainfall on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Temperatures in the city are expected to be between 27.1°C and 29.1°C with a high probability of precipitation at 93%. Humidity levels are also high at 77%, making the weather feel sticky despite the moderate temperatures. Winds are blowing at speeds of up to 37.4km/h, and visibility is down to around eight-and-a-half kilometers due to overcast skies.

Upcoming forecast Next week's forecast The weather forecast for the coming week indicates more monsoon activity in Mumbai. On Sunday, heavy rainfall is expected with a precipitation of 21.24mm. This will be followed by moderate rain on Monday with an expected precipitation of 18.44mm. The first two days of July are also likely to witness significant rainfall, with heavy showers predicted on both days (July 1 and July 2).

Daily disruptions Rainfall will impact daily activities in the city The continuous rainfall is likely to have a major impact on daily activities in the city. Residents are advised to opt for indoor fitness alternatives and use waterproof footwear and umbrellas while stepping out. The persistent rain also serves an environmental purpose by replenishing water reserves and providing relief from summer temperatures. This weather pattern will alter the city's usual pace, affecting outdoor plans and daily routines significantly.