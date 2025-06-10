What's the story

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family, has temporarily moved out of their iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, due to ongoing renovations.

And now reports claim that Gauri Khan has leased a flat in Khar as a residence for her staff members.

The flat is located in Pankaj Society and costs ₹1.35 lakh per month, reported Zapkey.com.

This comes after she had earlier rented two duplexes in Khar's Pali Hill with a total lease of ₹8.67 crore for three years.