Shah Rukh Khan, along with his family, has temporarily moved out of their iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, due to ongoing renovations.
And now reports claim that Gauri Khan has leased a flat in Khar as a residence for her staff members.
The flat is located in Pankaj Society and costs ₹1.35 lakh per month, reported Zapkey.com.
This comes after she had earlier rented two duplexes in Khar's Pali Hill with a total lease of ₹8.67 crore for three years.
Flat specifications
Details of the newly rented flat
The newly rented flat is on the fourth floor of Pankaj Society, measuring around 725 sq. ft.
It has been leased from Sanjay Kishor Ramani, flanked by a security deposit of ₹4.05 lakh, reported News18.
The lease is valid for three years with a 5% annual rent increase clause.
This property is just 100 meters away from another duplex that Khan had rented earlier this year after Mannat's renovation work commenced.
Renovation controversy
Mannat renovation led to legal trouble for SRK
The renovation work at Mannat had earlier placed the Khan family in legal trouble.
Activist Santosh Daundkar filed a plea with the National Green Tribunal, alleging that SRK and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority failed to secure the required Coastal Regulation Zone clearance for Mannat's renovation.
The complaint claims SRK planned to add two floors to the bungalow and convert 12 housing flats into a single-family home.
Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is busy shooting for King.